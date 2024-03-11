Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.33% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 943,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

