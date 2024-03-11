Invesco Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Marcus worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 20.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Marcus by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Marcus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.28 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

