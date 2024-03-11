Invesco Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of MannKind worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MannKind by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.27 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 1.27.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

