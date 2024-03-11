Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Sally Beauty worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.