Invesco Ltd. Purchases 247,544 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Hayward worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Hayward’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

