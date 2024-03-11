Invesco Ltd. Purchases 597,279 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.33% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.22. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.67.
Eos Energy Enterprises Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
