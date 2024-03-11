Invesco Ltd. Sells 90,672 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Schrödinger worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

