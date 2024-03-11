Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of Scholastic worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL opened at $38.99 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $625.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

