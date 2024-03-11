Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 716,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Harmonic worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 748,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.06 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

