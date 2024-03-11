Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

