iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI opened at $116.35 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

