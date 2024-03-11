iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,701 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.