iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $81,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

