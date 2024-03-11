iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,804 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.