iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

