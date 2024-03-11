iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.