iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,375 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,812,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.