Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 10,589 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $317,775.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,443,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $606,205.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94.

On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

