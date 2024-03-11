James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of James River Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

