Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 1,936 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

