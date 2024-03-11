Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kaman by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

