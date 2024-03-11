Keenan Michael Conder Sells 5,157 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

