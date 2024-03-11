Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $873.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

