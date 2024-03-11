Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Timothy L. Dupree Sells 12,711 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $873.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELYA

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.