Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

