Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after buying an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 58.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after buying an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $21.62 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

