Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Major Shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea Sells 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $483.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSEA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSEA

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.