Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Major Shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc Purchases 60,431,039 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lantheus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,633,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

