Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $114,400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 135,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

