Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 926 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $23.22 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

