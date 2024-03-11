Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

