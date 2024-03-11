Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 56.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 131.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WEX by 65.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

