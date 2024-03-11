Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 46.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,628 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 45.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,307 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 171,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 77.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $150.60 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,769. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

