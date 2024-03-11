Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $159.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

