Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of CHE stock opened at $640.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.47 and a 200-day moving average of $563.04. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $652.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
