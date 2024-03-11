Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

O opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

