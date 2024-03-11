Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $591,000 Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,664,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,688 shares of company stock valued at $28,669,034 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FROG opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

