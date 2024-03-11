Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $618,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $247.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.49. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $254.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.