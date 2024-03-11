Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $523,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at $512,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

