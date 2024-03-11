Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $12,827,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 38.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $156.49 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

