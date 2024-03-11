Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 61.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 10.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,796,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999,201 shares of company stock valued at $126,081,666 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $57.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.