Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

