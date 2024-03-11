Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $140.30 on Monday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

