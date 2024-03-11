Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

