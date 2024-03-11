Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $503.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $434.00 to $503.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Get Linde alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $467.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.