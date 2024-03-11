Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of LPCN opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.78.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
