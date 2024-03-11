Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

About Lipocine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

