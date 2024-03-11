LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.42 on Monday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

