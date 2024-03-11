LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,314 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after acquiring an additional 844,188 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LKQ by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 373,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

LKQ opened at $51.42 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.