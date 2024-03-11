Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.