Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.